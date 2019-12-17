The Shepparton Art Museum Receives $1,000,000 Donation From Peter Copulos & Family

A $1,000,000 donation was made to the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) today by the Peter and Maria Copulos Foundation.

Peter Copulos is a greatly respected businessman and philanthropist here in Shepparton. After migrating to Australia at 8-years-old, Peter began working at age 15. He sees himself as fortunate to have come to Shepparton at a young age, "and to be able to work hard and build up [their] family business here".

Peter and his wife, Maria, established their Foundation in 2008.

"This town and region have been very good to me and my family and I value the opportunity now to give back to significant projects like the new SAM, which will have lasting benefits for Shepparton’s future”. - Peter Copulos



Peter and Maria Copulos Peter and Maria Copulos

SAM Foundation Chair John Head said the SAM Foundation is "truly appreciative of the continued generosity" of the Peter and Maria Copulos Foundation, adding, "Their ongoing investment in important projects for the Greater Shepparton community enables organisations such as ours to make a real difference. Such a significant contribution assists with the new SAM becoming a reality”.

In acknowledgement of the donation, the new SAM building Foyer will now carry the Peter Copulos & Family name.

Miss the show? Catch up with Josiah & Elly...