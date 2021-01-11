The Sexiest Man Alive Aka Michael B. Jordan Is No Longer Available After Going Insta Official With New Girlfriend

*grabs the ice cream*

Article heading image for The Sexiest Man Alive Aka Michael B. Jordan Is No Longer Available After Going Insta Official With New Girlfriend

First, it was Harry Styles, now it's the sexist man alive?! Somebody, please save one for us singletons, is that too much to ask for?

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have finally taken their romance Instagram official, with not one but both of them posting the most equally adorable couple pics!

SCREAMING.

We are 100% here for it!

So, forget matching outfits (for now) honestly, this is 2021 couple goals right here!

11 January 2021

Michael B Jordan
relationship
dating
Lori Harvey
