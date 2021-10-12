The Search Continues For Missing Boy At Fernhook Falls

Police continue the search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing at a National Park in Western Australia on Sunday.

More than 60 State Emergency Volunteers scoured through Fernhook Falls for any sign of the 8-year-old who went missing at around 9AM on Sunday while on a camping trip with his family.

A dive team were yesterday deployed to search the rapids, along with boat patrols and a drone.

According to Great Southern Police District Superintendent Kim Travers, the young boy had been involved in an incident involving a boat, however, no more details surrounding the incident were revealed.

“Sadly, the young boy is missing after having some involvement in a boating incident," she said.

According to Superintendent Travers, the family are regular visitors to the area and new the location well.

"It's commonplace for them to camp, they have a hut here ... they know this area," she said.

"The family are shocked, they are anxious and waiting for us to find their boy."

Rough whether yesterday hindered search efforts with rain affecting river conditions.

"Extra rain has increased the flow of the river ... the water is flowing very quickly and high volume," she said.

The public have been keen to get out there and assist police with the search but authorities say the terrain is too dangerous to allow civilian assistance.

