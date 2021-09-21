The SAS Australia Star Who Wasn't Paid To Be There

After a valiant run on SAS Australia, one of the stars has left with no pay-packet to be found.

Celebrity chef Manu Feildel reportedly went onto the program as part of his contract with Channel 7, making him the only star to not receive a sign-on fee for his time as a contestant.

Bowing out on Wednesday night, Manu cited his claustrophobia as being a major reason for his departure; handing in his number to avoid undertaking a challenge that would have involved crawling through a submerged tunnel.

“I came on this course to prove something to myself, and I just realized I don’t need to prove anything… I’ve got a f*cking good life, and I want it back,” he said before leaving the show.

The My Kitchen Rules’ star’s pseudo-voluntary participation revelation comes in stark contrast to an earlier report by The Daily Telegraph, which stated Sam Burgess received a ballpark figure of $150,000 to $200,000 to be on the show.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: