The SAS Australia Doctor Hints At Which ‘Recruits’ Might Make It To The End

SAS Australia’s medical officer, Dr Sam, joined the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air this morning to discuss his experience treating the show’s recruits throughout the season.

While he was already a fan of some of the contestants, Dr Sam said there “were some people who I was not expecting to have the grit, the determination” and “resilience” demonstrated on the show.

Take a listen:

Sounds like one of the ladies could win this!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.