The SAS Australia Doctor Hints At Which ‘Recruits’ Might Make It To The End
Who has what it takes?
Channel Seven
SAS Australia’s medical officer, Dr Sam, joined the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air this morning to discuss his experience treating the show’s recruits throughout the season.
While he was already a fan of some of the contestants, Dr Sam said there “were some people who I was not expecting to have the grit, the determination” and “resilience” demonstrated on the show.
Take a listen:
Sounds like one of the ladies could win this!
