The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Sets Records

The 2021 iteration of the Gold Coast’s premier maritime event, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, exceeded all expectations.

It is predicted that a quarter of a billion dollars’ worth of boat sales were completed and that the boost to the local economy was somewhere in the range of 350 million dollars.

One of the Gold Coast's Biggest Boat Shows, Ever:

This year’s event was described as the biggest and the best in the show’s 32 year history, having an estimated 52,000 attendees across its four-day run time.

