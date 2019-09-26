The Salvation Army Is Throwing A Concert For Cancer

Thanks to the ever selfless team at the Salvation Army, Warragul is hosting a concert for cancer on Saturday, October 5th. 

There will be a special guest appearance from musical superstar Jake Evans, who will be supported by The Salvation Army Brass Band, Songsters, Timbrels, Men's Vocal Group and Earthen Vessels. 

The concert is cheap as chips at $5 per ticket and will wrap things up with a delicious afternoon tea. 

This is the perfect opportunity for locals to kick back and enjoy the entertainment, and all for a VERY worthy cause. 

If you're keen to drop by, contact Amanda Hart at [email protected] or head to the website for more info. 

