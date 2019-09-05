The Royal Palace Releases Adorable Photos Of Princess Charlotte On Her First Day Of School!

So cute!

5 September 2019

Entertainment News Team

Kensington Palace

Believe it or not, Princess Charlotte is already ready for her first day of school!

Overnight, the little princess met her teacher hand in hand with her mum, Kate Middleton, dad, Prince William, and brother, Prince George, all in front of the British press.

Look how adorable they are!

“Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George ✏️📚🏫 they wrote.

Good luck Charlotte! 

