The Royal Flying Doctors Will Be Delivering The COVID Vaccine To Rural Areas Across The Country

Canberra's getting a hand from The Royal Flying Doctors Service in its vaccine rollout.

It was announced on Friday, May 28 that the Aussie heroes will now be delivering doses to rural communities from Queensland's Cape York to South Australia's Kangaroo Island.

It's hoped to improve access to to the jab in rural areas.

Regional Health Minister and Parkes MP, Mark Coulton said the partnership with Australia’s iconic aeromedical service means remote communities can be confident in their ability to access vaccination against COVID-19.

“From the outset of this pandemic, the RFDS has provided retrievals, evacuations, swab transfers, and fly-in GP respiratory clinics, protecting the lives of people living and working in the most remote corners of the country," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael Francis McCormack said the RFDS assisting with the COVID-19 vaccine roll out was just the latest chapter in their comprehensive history of delivering crucial medical support to rural and remote Australia.

“With our nation being such a demographically diverse and sparsely populated country, the RFDS is uniquely poised to help us meet the challenge of the global pandemic,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Rural areas planned to receive the vaccine are:

Queensland – Cape York communities, Normanton, Doomadgee, and Longreach.

– Cape York communities, Normanton, Doomadgee, and Longreach. South Australia – Kangaroo Island, APY Lands, Yalata, and Oak Valley.

– Kangaroo Island, APY Lands, Yalata, and Oak Valley. Western Australia – NG lands, One Arm Point, Cape Leveque, and Fitzroy Valley.

– NG lands, One Arm Point, Cape Leveque, and Fitzroy Valley. New South Wales – Ivanhoe, Menindee, Tibooburra, Wilcannia, Innamincka, and White Cliffs.

– Ivanhoe, Menindee, Tibooburra, Wilcannia, Innamincka, and White Cliffs. Northern Territory – Alice Springs

