The Royal Adelaide Show Cancelled Amid Fears Of Covid-19 Restrictions

Sadly, there will be no show bags next month at the Royal Adelaide Show, as organisers have cancelled the iconic event due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Premier Steven Marshall made the announcement at Thursday press conference and said the decision was made with "huge regret".

"These mass events are extraordinarily difficult," he said.

"Crowd numbers are one issue, but also many of the attractions, the rides, come in from interstate. We've got really difficult border restrictions, right around the country really at the moment, and that was just not going to facilitate it for this year." - Premier Marshall

Under advisement from SA Health that the daily cap on attendance would be less than 10,000, the Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society of SA released a statement saying that the "significantly limited" number of people permitted meant the event for the second-year running would not be viable.

Attracting more than 50,000 people daily and contributing more than $170 million in value to the South Australian economy, the event will be sorely missed.

