The Riverside Precinct Is Hosting Riverside Alive!

Riverside Alive is back and better than ever with a HUGE line-up of activities for everyone to enjoy over spring.

Rockhampton's Riverside Precinct will play host to a tonne of events including fossil finds, moonlight movies and some Spontaneous Shakespeare!

The best part is, all of these activities are absolutely FREE and completely family friendly, so everyone is welcome to pop in an enjoy some fun in the sun.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow says this year's event will provide plenty of excuses for locals to get out and enjoy the beautiful spring weather.

"Once again, Council’s Advance Rockhampton team has delivered an incredible line-up of free, family friendly events for residents and visitors to enjoy on the Riverside,” - Mayor Margaret Strelow

Mayor Strelow is also excited to announce there will be a handful of new activities for Rocky locals to check out.

“We’ll also see some really exciting new additions to the program, including a chance to travel back in time and discover the secrets of Rockhampton’s prehistoric past with Capricorn Caves’ Fossil Fossicking workshop.” - Mayor Margaret Strelow

Many of the fossils date all the way back to 50,000 years ago and any significant finds will be showcased at Queensland Museum.

While diving back into Rockhampton's past, there will also be opportunities for keen actors to try their hand at Shakespeare with a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

So save the date, grab the family and head on down to Riverside Alive at Rocky's scenic Riverside Precinct this month!