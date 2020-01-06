The RFS Has Shared A Donation Page For The Families Of Firefighters Who Have Died

For two months, our firefighters have been battling ferocious fires burning through towns, threatening the lives of communities and wildlife.

Sadly, three NSW volunteer firefighters - Samuel McPaul, Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O'Dwyer - lost their lives during the fight.

McPaul leaves behind a loving wife, Megan, who is pregnant with their first child, while Keaton and O'Dwyer both leave behind loving partners and very young children.

Although plenty of fundraisers have raised money for those affected by the fires, the RFS has established an official donation page with all funds going directly to the families of the firefighters who have been tragically killed.

You can donate to support the families HERE.

