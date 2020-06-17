The Real Reason 13 Reasons Why Isn’t Coming Back to Our Screens

We've been through so much since we first found out about the tapes, and now it's the end of 13 Reasons Why



From the moment ‘13 Reasons’ Why dropped in 2017, it was surrounded by controversy, but it managed to engulf loyal audiences and have four successful seasons, all of which rated around the top spot on Netflix.

But the bell at Liberty High has rung for the very last time, with creators of the show calling the latest season, the last season.

Considering all of the controversy surrounding the show for the past three years, and the edits they have made post-release, that is not the reason they show came to an end.

Brian Yorkey, Showrunner of ‘13 Reasons Why’, said it was always destined to be a four-season show because American High School is four years long, the show should be four seasons long too.

If you were hoping that maybe they could make a college spinoff, Yorkey shut down that idea too saying ‘I’d be very interested to see how some of these characters do at college, but I love the idea also of leaving that up to all of our imaginations and making this a four-season high school show.’

It’s always sad saying goodbye to a tv series, but we’re glad they didn’t keep pumping out seasons just for the sake of it.

Don't worry, we've got you covered, here's what you should watch next:

