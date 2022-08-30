'The Real Love Boat' Is The New Aussie Dating Show You'll Be Onboard For!

Do you love, love? And the high seas? Well, you're going to be swept away by The Real Love Boat, the new dating show hosted by Darren McMullen!

Set sail through the Mediterranean alongside a group of Australia's most eligible singles on The Real Love Boat, as their love stories begin.

The Real Love Boat brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including "captain" and "cruise director" will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

Check out the teaser here:

Host Darren McMullen, Cruise Director Hannah Ferrier, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody, and Princess Cruises' Captain Paolo Arrigo will be onboard to guide the way!

Only one couple can make it to the final port. Who will drop anchor and who will abandon ship?

The Real Love Boat is coming soon to 10 And 10 Play!

