'The Real Love Boat' Is A New Dating Series Coming To 10!

There's a new dating show coming to our screens! The Real Love Boat is a joint venture with CBS and Network 10, inspired by the classic TV series from the 70s, The Love Boat.

CBS has described how the show will work saying, "Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including the ‘captain’ and the ‘cruise director’ will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romance and sometimes turbulent waters ahead."

We'll see singles brought together on a luxury cruise ship with Princess Cruises and will cruise the Mediterranean while they search for love.

The show will also test the compatibility between the couples' and their chemistry.

The winning couple will then take home a cash prize and a once in a lifetime trip with Princess Cruises.

Casting is currently underway and has the description:

Imagine meeting your forever person on a luxurious ship cruising on the magical turquoise waters of the Mediterranean!

We're searching for men and women up for the trip of a lifetime and a chance to find true love.

If you’re SINGLE and ready for a ROMANTIC adventure in the Mediterranean.

You can apply here and you have to be available from June 1st-27th 2022!

