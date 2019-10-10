The Reactions To Creepy Noosa Man’s Comments To Angie On The Bachelorette Are TOO Real

Last night, we were all glued to our TV screens watching the first episode of Angie Kent as our Bachelorette.

We think it is safe to say that we are truly obsessed already, and we have never related to a Bachelorette more!

There was one guy that kinda left us feeling a little uneasy…. Yeah, that would be Jess from Noosa.

While it’s a little too early to fully judge someone, we can’t help but feel a little sick about the comments that were made by him.

Thankfully, the rest of Australia also agreed… well, the ones on Twitter.

We also had a whole lot of feelings… take a listen below.

