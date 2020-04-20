The Radical Bay Piano Is Getting Replaced Again After Being Ruined By Rain

It’s a favourite spot for tourists and is #goals for Instagram, we’re talking about the Radical Bay Piano.

Tucked away on a very private part of beautiful Maggie Island, this icon has now seen better days.

The original piano attracted many to it’s picturesque location, until it went down in flames in 2019, but local legend Hayden Clarke stepped up and had the icon replaced by a donated piano last Novemeber.

Hayden transported the beauty on the back of his Holden Rodeo ute and substituted it in.

Now after a decent 2019-2020 wet season, the black and whites are looking sad from being taken over by the elements.

Hayden is determined to replace this piano also, and additionally wants to add a shelter so that the instrument has more protection.

Keep an eye out for the newbie!

