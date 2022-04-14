The Queer As Folk Reboot Gets A Start Date And Here's Where You Can Watch It!

YAS

It's a series that has molded many generations and now 'Queer As Folk' is set to be introduced to a new audience with a 2022 remake.

Stan has announced today that the series will drop on June 10 and we cannot WAIT!

From the promo we can see the iconic club 'Babylon' will make a return alongside new cast members Juliette Lewis, Kim Cattrall, Johnny Sibilly, Benito Skinner, and more.

The original series was set in the 90's in the UK with a US remake in the early 2000's, both wildly popular with their fanbases.

We cannot WAIT to see what this 2022 version brings!

