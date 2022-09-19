The Queen Was “Joyful”: Archbishop of Canterbury Delivers Touching Sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury had described Queen Elizabeth has "joyful", all while being able to dedicate her life to the promise she made on her 21st birthday.

Archbishop Justin Welby said in his sermon grief was felt by Her Majesty's family, the Commonwealth and many other around the world, after her passing.

On her 21st birthday, the Queen vowed to dedicate her whole life to serving the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, with the archbishop saying there “rarely has such a promise been so well kept".

The archbishop made reference to Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 lockdown broadcast at the conclusion of the sermon.

"We will all face the merciful judgement of God: we can all share the Queen’s hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership," he said.

"Service in life, hope in death.

"All who follow the Queen’s example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: ‘We will meet again'."

