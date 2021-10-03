The Queen Uses A Secret Tunnel To Get Cheeky Martinis

Have you ever seen something the Queen has done and think ‘that's a whole mood’? Neither have we… until now.

In a seemingly unprompted confession, Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, allegedly told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden about a hidden tunnel the royals use to travel from St James’s Palace to the Dukes Hotel, where the Queen enjoys a cheeky $28 AUD martini.

The slip of the secret came at a tequila party (of course) hosted by Jack, who splits his time between being married to a Princess and being a brand ambassador for Casamigos; a tequilla company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

It's safe to say, Jack really is living his best life.

While many people assumed the royals had hidden tunnels running underneath London, we never thought they’d be so practical.

