The Queen Spends Night In Hospital After Cancelling Overseas Trip

The Queen has spent the night in hospital.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the reports, revealing that the monarch had been called in for some preliminary investigations.

It follows from receiving doctors orders a day earlier to rest, forcing her to "reluctantly" cancel a trip to Northern Ireland.

She is reportedly in "good spirits" after being discharged from hospital.

