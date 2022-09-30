The Queen's Death Certificate Reveals Official Cause Of Death

As certificate is released to the public

Queen Elizabeth’s official death certificate has been released which reveals the monarch’s cause of death.

The Queen’s death certificate was registered on September 16 by her daughter The Princess Royal, Anne.

The 96-year-old passed away from natural causes at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 at 3:10PM.

Here's Queen Elizabeth's official cause of death: 

Georgie Marr

30 September 2022

Georgie Marr

