The Queen Has Passed Away: Here's What Happens Next

The world has woken up to a devastating announcement: Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, has passed away at the age of 96.

Operation London Bridge (which refers to the passing of the Queen as ‘D-Day’ and each subsequent day as ‘D+1’, ‘D+2’, ‘D+3’, etc.) will be executed over the course of the next eleven days and will see both Her Majesty’s funeral and the accession of the UK’s new monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II’s son, Charles, has already released a statement signed ‘from His Majesty the King’ ahead of Friday’s (D+1’s) proclamation ceremony, which will see him officially realised as the nation’s 13th monarch, before commencing his duties from D+2.

On D+4, King Charles III will visit Belfast for a remembrance service, before returning to London for the Queen’s lying in state, which commences on D+5.

The following four days will see the UK going through a period of grieving, with world leaders arriving to pay their respects on D+8 and funeral arrangements being confirmed on D+9.

D+10 will be the day the world farewells the beloved monarch, with Elizabeth II’s funeral being held at Westminster Abbey before Her Majesty is transported to Windsor Castle (via Buckingham Palace).

The Queen will then be laid to rest in the Royal Vault.

A national mourning period will start on D+11 and will run for an amount of time to be determined by the British government.

As for what happens after that, it is expected King Charles III’s official coronation will occur as late as next September, at which point the national anthem will be changed to ‘God Save The King’ and currency will be converted to his likeness.

