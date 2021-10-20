The Queen Declines Oldie Award: "You're As Old As You Feel"

The Queen has politely declined the “Oldie of the Year” trophy, firmly stating that she does not meet the criteria.

She may be 95, but the Monarch says “you are as old as you feel” as she politely declined the award which Author and Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, chairman of the awards, offered through her private secretary Sir Edward Young.

In the letter response published in November issue of The Oldie magazine, the Queen’s Assistant Private Secretary Tom Laing-Baker wrote: “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

The letter signed off with her sending her “warmest best wishes.”

The Oldie of The Year Awards has celebrated the special contributions that the older generation has made to public life. The Queen’s late husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh marked his 90th birthday with the accolade in 2011.

The Queen is just five years away from celebrating her 100th birthday and holds the title of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee (70 years on the throne) next year.

She leads an impressively active life for her age, keeping a busy diary of events and audiences and deals with her daily red boxes of official papers. On Tuesday, she held two audiences via video link from Windsor Castle and she will later host a reception at Windsor for international business and investment leaders to mark the Global Investment Summit.

But there is no denying it’s been a hard year for the monarch, with reports circulating the exit of grandson Prince Harry and the death of her beloved husband has taken its toll.

Just last week, for the first time, the Queen attended a major public event using a walking stick, when she attended a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

On the advice of her doctor, she has also reportedly given up her evening Martini cocktail, opting to drink alcohol only on special occasions.

