The ‘Puppet’ Celebrity Was Revealed On The Masked Singer Last Night!

Last night, Danni Minogue made another correct guess on The Masked Singer after the celebrity behind the Puppet suit was revealed.

If you want to have a last minute guess, check out the Puppet’s performance of ‘Thinking Out Loud’ last week:

Here’s the reveal….

It was none other than Simon Wiggle!

Red skivvy and all!

Did you guess it?

It’s been a very exciting week for Simon Pryce, who on Sunday, announced his wife is expecting a baby!

“Lauren and I are beyond excited and overjoyed to be expecting our first baby in early 2021. 👶🏼 I already feel like I’m bursting with love,” he wrote.

“I think @lozhannaford will be happy when it’s born so I stop talking to her stomach, especially when we are in the supermarket aisle. 😆

“Happy Father’s Day to me. Well not quite yet but soon. ❤️ #BabyPryce #2021”

So cute!

Congratulations Simon and Lauren... And to all the people who guessed he was the Puppet!

Take a listen to the full chat with him below!

