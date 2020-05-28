The Pontoons On Ross River Are Finally Getting Some Love After The 2019 Floods

If you’ve been for a walk or paddle along Ross River you’ll have noticed that our pontoons are still looking very sad after the February 2019 floods.

The roar of the river did extreme damage to the pontoons at Rossiter Park, Framara Park, and Apex Park.

The damage is about to be reversed though with the announcement that CivilPlus Constructions will work their magic with $700,000 to replace the pontoons.

Deputy Mayor and Infrastructure Committee chairperson, Councillor Mark Molachino, said the new pontoons were designed to be especially hardy.

“Council engaged consultants last year to do geotechnical investigations and surveys at the pontoon sites,” Cr Molachino said.

“These surveys were done to make sure the replacement pontoons will be able to withstand major weather events in the future. They will be resilient in the case of another extreme monsoon event, cyclones, and other extreme weather.”

Council has secured joint funding from the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) to replace the pontoons.

