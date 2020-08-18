The Pitch Perfect Cast Have Reunited For A Bella Beyonce Bonanza!

Our favourite group of songbirds, The Barden Bellas are back... PITCH! The cast of the hugely successful Pitch Perfect franchise have reunited and it feels so good.

It's also for a good cause.

The girls got together on a Zoom call to belt out a rendition of Beyonce's Love On Top, all in the name of raising money for those in need.

The girls revealed "Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help. The proceeds raised from the downloads & streams of our rendition of “Love on Top” will go to UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now."

Good on you girls!

