The Perfect Boozy Gift For Your Special Someone This Valentine’s Day

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Gift me a beer and wine pack this Valentines day,

...And I’ll REALLY love you.

Stressing out about what to get that special someone this Valentine's day? Flowers are ok, chocolates also work just fine. Socks, however? Better head back to the drawing board!

So, for all you sock fiends out there, we’ve got the perfect idea that will in fact, blow your special someone's socks off!

If you want to show your loved one just how much you do care, why not grab a His & Hers mixed drinks pack from the legends at Craft Cartel. There’s a boozy gift for every budget with craft beer, wine and cider to choose from.

And if you truly want to heat things up by adding a little extra spice to the relationship, you can grab the HOT SAUCE pack! The pack comes with everything you could possibly need for a saucy night in: Wine, beers, “schooey” socks and a ChilliBom Hot Sauce Gift Pack. Yes, the socks are allowed here.

Also to make your life that little bit easier, Craft Cartel will deliver it straight to your door! Now that’s a Valentine's service I’m all about.

Prices range from $69 - $100. You can find out more information here!

