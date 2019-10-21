The Openair Cinemas Line-Up Has Been Released & Clueless Is Making An Appearance

When we think about Summer in Melbourne, something that always pops up is outdoor cinemas. You grab your picnic blanket, a good cheese selection, a beverage and you’ve got the perfect night out.

American Express Openair Cinemas will be setting up at Yarra Park for the next few weeks and will show some of the hottest movies in cinemas, like Downton Abbey, It: Chapter 2 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. There will also be a screening of Abominable for the kids and some documentaries like Adam Goodes’ project The Australian Dream.

There are always some classics thrown in and Clueless is on the bill! Several sessions will be donating a portion of ticket sales to Breast Cancer Research as well.

There isn’t any information about St Kilda’s line-up, but as always, we reckon it’ll be pretty top notch.

Where: Yarra Park (next to Jolimont Station)

When: Tuesday 22nd October – Sunday 3rd November

Price: $17-$20 (not including add-ons)

To book tickets, go here.

