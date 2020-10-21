The One Where The Friends Cast Reveal Their Favourite Episode Of All Time

Moo Point

/mu: pɔɪnt/

1. A cow's opinion

2. It doesn't matter

3. It's moo



This is not a moo point, it's not a cow's opinion, in fact, it does matter, it matters a lot.



Friends is a cult classic tv show that ran for a decade, 10 seasons, and a casual 236 episodes, which we have all watched several times over, and although we love each and every episode, there's some that we love just that little bit more.

We are not alone, the entire lead cast of Friends also have an episode that stands out just that little bit more to them. Not one of them share the same favourite episode, but they do have impeccable taste (especially David Schwimmer).

Just to reiterate, this is not a moo point, it's possibly the most important thing you will find out about the Friends universe:

