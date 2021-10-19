The OG Wiggles Are Reuniting For An 18+ Arena Tour

In stark contrast to this morning’s bittersweet announcement that Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins, has left the group, the original members of The Wiggles have announced they’ll be hitting the road for a slew of 18+ arena shows in 2022.

Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page will be hitting the stage to give everyone a perfectly valid excuse to get absolutely turnt to Hot Potato (if you’re into that sort of thing.)

The tour, dubbed The OG Wiggles Reunion Tour, will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the group, which is equal parts a celebration and a harrowing reminder of our fleeting mortality.

Current tour dates for The OG Wiggles Reunion Tour include:

SAT FEB 12: Darwin Entertainment Centre, NT

SAT FEB 19: Derwent Entertainment Centre, TAS

SAT MAR 12: Rod Laver Arena, VIC

SAT APR 9: RAC Arena Perth, WA

SAT APR 23: Qudos Bank Arena, NSW

SAT APR 30: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD

SAT MAY 7: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Tickets go on-sale Friday and can be found here.

