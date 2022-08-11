The Official 'Selling The OC' Trailer Shows LOTS Of Fighting & Competition Between Agents!

We have the official trailer for Selling The OC, the spin-off to popular Netflix real estate show, Selling Sunset!

And from what we can tell, it's going to bring A LOT of drama! With 11 new cast members, there's lots of competition and fights brewing.

Now, this version is different to Selling Sunset in the sense that there are both men and women agents, not just women like in the original series.

A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

Check out the trailer here:

Selling The OC premieres on Netflix in Australia on August 24 at 5pm!

