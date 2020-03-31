The Office's John Krasinski Has Started A YouTube Channel Dedicated To Good News

Just when we thought we were locked in to hear all the bad news going around at the moment, The Office's John Krasinski has come to the rescue! He's started his own YouTube channel dedicated to good news, creatively titled Some Good News.

Affectionally remembered as Jim Halpert from The Office, his first episode did not disappoint. You know why? Because halfway through, he was joined by Steve Carell!

They spoke about the show, their favourite scenes, memories from the show and more to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Office! We might be happy crying a lil.

The show included some feel-good news stories, from people around the world clapping from their balconies for health staff to a viral video of a young girl coming home after her last chemo treatment. WE LOVE ALL OF THIS GOOD NEWS!

Keen to watch it for yourself? Let your hearts fill with joy here:

