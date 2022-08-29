The Next Season Of 'The Umbrella Academy' Will Also Be The Last

If you’re a fan of The Umbrella Academy, you might want to sit down for this…

Netflix have confirmed there’s another season of the series coming but, unfortunately, it will also be the last.

Viktor (Elliot Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castaneda), Ben (Justin H. Min), Lila (Ritu Arya) and Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) are all slated to return, but it’s yet to be announced whether Pogo (Adam Godley), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) or Fei (Britne Oldford) will be coming back.

If we don’t get more of Pogo, we’ll have words…!

Steve Blackman, the series’ executive producer and showrunner, has released a statement following the announcement of the show’s final season.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.”

“Before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story [for] Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minute.”

There is one thing we want to ask, though: Where will Season 4 get its story from?!

The show is adapted from the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, which currently only has three volumes…

We’re just hoping we won’t have another Game of Thrones Season 8 on our hands!

