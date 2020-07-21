The News Incident That Goes Viral!

A Ukrainian news anchor who excelled in her local news broadcast last week due to some unfortunate circumstances. 

During Marichka Padalko’s report, she felt her front tooth come loose whilst reading her news bulletin live on TV.

Realizing that it was about to fall out she managed to catch the tooth and without any hesitation she continued reading the news as if nothing had happened.

“I thought the incident would go unnoticed’’ she wrote on Instagram

Ten years ago, she had needed a tooth repair when her daughter accidentally smashed it, resulting in this freak mishap occurring live on TV.

  

 

21 July 2020

Bonnie Ferguson

