The New MAFS Trailer Is Getting Us Ready For A Lot Of Crying, Yelling & DRAMA!
Here it comes
Married At First Sight is coming back for 2022, and Channel 9 have just dropped a trailer that has us on the edge of our seat!
We're being gifted an explosive new season, with a whole lot of crying, yelling and drama! We're also introduced to a whole new line-up of people looking for love on television..and for some, it looks like it's not goin' to plan.
The new trailer shows someone doing a shoey, one of the women screaming at her partner, lots of crying, making out, explosive dinner parties and a groom saying his wife is a psychopath.
Take a look at what you can expect from MAFS this season:
Make sure you don't miss all the drama from Monday, January 31 on Channel 9!
