The New Downton Abbey Movie Will Whisk You Away

If you're someone who is in desperate need of being whisked away to another location to escape the mundane, get ready because the new Downton Abbey movie is set to do just that.

Fans of the show will recognise the stunning Downton Abbey location but in the second big-screen adaption of the franchise we're also whisked away to the south of France as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (played by Dame Maggie Smith) comes into ownership of a rather fancy villa.

Cue the linen suits and flowy dresses as we head off to spend some time in the sun with a group of our favourite characters!

While we normally focus on one story during the show or movie, this installment has two main storylines (one where a FILM is being made at the iconic home - the thought!) and many other smaller arcs that mostly focus on the theme of love.

If you swoon at old-fashioned manners, getting dressed for dinner and cheeky quips from the lady of the house, you're set to love Downton Abbey: A New Era as it hits cinemas on April 28.

