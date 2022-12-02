The Nation Prepares For Historic Socceroos Match With Live Pop-Up Sites

Politicians are binding together countrywide, opening public sites to witness the Socceroos take on Argentina in the World Cup Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

It comes in the wake of Australia's historic win over Denmark on Thursday morning, as thousands of fans celebrated as one from Melbourne's Federation Square.

New South Wales Premier, Dominic Perrottet jumping at the opportunity to create a similar atmosphere in Sydney, as our Socceroos prepare to take on the South American giants around 6am AEST Sunday.

The NSW government announcing Darling Harbour as the live public site for Sydney football fans.

Perrottet says the viewing spot at Tumbalong Park will be the "best in the country".

"On Sunday morning Sydney football fans can watch the game together and cheer on the team as they push to make history and earn a spot in the quarter-finals," the Premier said.

"The inspiration that will provide young boys and girls right across NSW is going to be phenomenal." - NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet

The State Government adding there'll be free public transport Sydney-wide on December 4, from 4am to 12pm, to allow the city's residents to move around.

Brisbane Lord Mayor, Adrian Schrinner has since confirmed King George Square and Queen Street Mall will be transformed into live sites,

While Adelaide Oval's Telstra Plaza will be a family friendly spot for South Aussies to watch the Socceroos attempt to upset Lionel Messi's Argentinian outfit.

Canberrans can watch the clash at Civic Square, outside the city's Theatre Centre.

Perth fans can show their support together at Northbridge Piazza in the early hours of Sunday morning. City of Perth Mayor, Basil Zemplias proud to have the City of Light behind our national sporting heroes.

"It’s a massive fixture against one of the powerhouses of world football," Zempilas said.

"We want people to be able to come together and watch it as one and the Northbridge Piazza is the perfect venue, so we will be broadcasting the match and all of the build-up live on the big screen." - Perth Mayor, Basil Zempilas

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted at revealing another live venue for Sunday's game, in addition to the concert-like spectacle at Fed Square.