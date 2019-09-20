The Most Iconic Reactions From That Dramatic Bachelor Finale

It's no secret that we all became wayyyyyy too obsessed with this season of The Bachelor.



Last night, we saw fan favourite Chelsie McLeod be crowned Matt Agnew’s winning lady on The Bachelor.

And well, we saw Abbie’s heart be completely broken... more like shattered.

While the edit did throw us off a little and we had so many WTF? moments… Chelsie got her happy ending.

We screamed, we cried and we felt all of the things.

It turns out, just like us, the Internet also had a whole lot of feelings…

The season may be over, but this moment will forever be tattooed inside our brains.

