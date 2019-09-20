The Most Iconic Reactions From That Dramatic Bachelor Finale

"DID THEY DO US A BAMBOOZLE?!"

Carly Heading

20 September 2019

Article heading image for The Most Iconic Reactions From That Dramatic Bachelor Finale

Channel 10

It's no secret that we all became wayyyyyy too obsessed with this season of The Bachelor.

Last night, we saw fan favourite Chelsie McLeod be crowned Matt Agnew’s winning lady on The Bachelor.

And well, we saw Abbie’s heart be completely broken... more like shattered.

While the edit did throw us off a little and we had so many WTF? moments… Chelsie got her happy ending.

 

We screamed, we cried and we felt all of the things.

It turns out, just like us, the Internet also had a whole lot of feelings…

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

The season may be over, but this moment will forever be tattooed inside our brains.

