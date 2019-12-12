These Are The Most Haunted Places In Australia

Whether or not you believe in hauntings, we guarantee you’ll still feel a shiver or two down your spine after reading about these haunted locations in Australia!

Monte Cristo Homestead, NSW

Known as “Australia’s Most Haunted House”, a series of deadly accidents took place over the years here including a boy who burned to death in the stables, a girl who was “pushed” out of a maid’s arms and down the stairs by a ghost, and a fatal shooting in 1961. You can actually stay overnight, and you might be lucky enough to see the ghost of former owner Mrs Crawley.

National Film And Sound Archive, ACT

Before the Film and Sound Archive moved into this building it was actually the home of the Australian Institute of Anatomy. The downstairs corridor was once lined with skulls, and is now apparently a bit of a paranormal hotspot. Sightings include a poltergeist hurling containers of film strips and a ghostly child near the old cinema.

Breakfast Creek Hotel, QLD

William McNaughton Galloway, the Mayor Of Brisbane in 1889 and first owner of the Breakfast Creek Hotel died after falling from a window on the second floor of the pub. Staff over the years have made reference to feeling a spooky presence and 'cold chills' when in certain areas of the hotel, believing Galloway could still be haunting it.

Fremantle Arts Centre, WA

This building was constructed by convicts in 1864, and it became an asylum and later a women’s home. The ghost that haunts the building is apparently especially interested in redheads, and many photos taken inside the Arts Centre’s walls feature mysterious orbs.

Princess Theatre, VIC

In 1888 Fredick Fedirici was lowered down into a trapdoor in the stage after performing as Mephistopheles in Faust. However, at that exact moment he suffered a heart attack and died immediately. But his castmates reported seeing him on stage taking his bows with them! His ghost has been spotted on occasion in the theatre in the decades since. With Harry Potter and the Cursed Child now in full swing at the theatre, we hope he is enjoying the show!

Redback Range Railway Tunnel, NSW

Located in Picton, this tunnel was used between 1867 – 1919. There were a number of deaths on the train tracks over the years, and many of those lost souls still haunt the 592 foot tunnel. There is no public access to the site, but Picton itself is mean to be one of Australia’s most haunted towns.

Port Arthur, Tasmania

If you’re in town the official ghost tour at Port Arthur is a must. This convict settlement dates back to 1830, and was known as an inescapable prison. Over 1000 people died here in the 47 years it operated as a jail, and some of their spirits have remained on site.

