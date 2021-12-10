The Most Expensive Movie Props Ever Sold

After finding out Fonzie’s Happy Days jacket went for a cool $75,000 over the weekend, we’ve been wondering; what are the most expensive props ever sold?

From fashion to fandom, some of the most iconic props to grace the silver screen have been resold at prices that reflect their reputations.

Time to crack open the piggy bank.

Aragorn’s Sword (The Return of the King, 2003)

Let’s start with something small.

Aragorn’s sword, Andúril, was created by Peter Jackson’s Weta Workshop in New Zealand and appeared in the final Lord of the Rings film, The Return of the King.

Hitting the Bonhams auction house in 2014, the blade managed to rake in $611,000.

Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber (Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977)

Fun fact: the original Star Wars movie was so cheaply made that the lightsaber’s hilt was created using bits and pieces from discarded camera equipment.

Going to auction in 2017, Luke’s lightsaber was sold to the sound of $629,000.

Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers (The Wizard of Oz, 1939)

There really is no place like home.

If we gave you a dollar every time you tapped your ankles, you’d need to do it almost three million times to earn these bad boys.

While they didn’t technically sell when they went to auction in 2012, they’ve been given an approximate value of $2,800,000 and who are we to say otherwise.

Audrey Hepburn’s Ascot Dress (My Fair Lady, 1964)

Created by Oscar award winning designer Cecil Beaton and worn in My Fair Lady by none other than Audrey Hepburn herself, this unique dress will set you back a HUGE $5,200,000.

Marilyn Monroe’s White Dress (The Seven Year Itch, 1955)

Surely Marilyn’s subway scene in The Seven Year Itch is one of the most iconic things ever put to film?

While we’re not being blasted with steam, we’re hot under the collar after seeing how much the dress is worth.

Being the most expensive costume ever sold, Marilyn’s dress scored $6,400,000 when it went to auction in 2011.

Funnily enough, the seller was the late Hollywood legend / Carrie Fisher’s mum, Debbie Reynolds, who was cleaning out her collection.

Robby The Robot (Forbidden Planet, 1956)

Look, unless you were a kid in the 50s, you probably don’t know who Robby The Robot is, but that doesn't stop the prop from being one of the most expensive pieces of film memorabilia to have hit the market.

Going up for auction in 2017, the 7-foot prop managed to sell for a staggering 7,400,000!

We're just wondering... Where would you even put it?!

