The Most Enchanting Looks From The Oscars Red Carpet 2022!
Hollywood's night of nights
Hollywood's night of nights is finally here! The 94th Oscars is here and we've already seen some of our favourite celebrities walk the red carpet in incredible frocks!
We're ready for some big wins, and are hoping our Aussies can secure some - here's looking at you, Nicole Kidman & Kodi Smit-McPhee!
While we wait, here's all the best red carpet looks that had our heads turning:
Saniyya Sidney
Scott Evans
Jamie Lee Curtis
Nick Jonas
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Wesley Snipes
Sofia Carson
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Lily James
Jason Mamoa
Kirsten Dunst
Timothée Chalamet
Lupita Nyong'o
Andrew Garfield
Zendaya
Will Smith
Judi Dench
Simu Liu
Nicole Kidman
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter
Wanda Sykes
Jake Gyllenhaal
Ariana DeBose
