The Most Enchanting Looks From The Oscars Red Carpet 2022!

Hollywood's night of nights is finally here! The 94th Oscars is here and we've already seen some of our favourite celebrities walk the red carpet in incredible frocks!

We're ready for some big wins, and are hoping our Aussies can secure some - here's looking at you, Nicole Kidman & Kodi Smit-McPhee!

While we wait, here's all the best red carpet looks that had our heads turning:

Saniyya Sidney

Scott Evans

Jamie Lee Curtis

Nick Jonas

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Wesley Snipes

Sofia Carson

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Lily James

Jason Mamoa

Kirsten Dunst

Timoth é e Chalamet

Lupita Nyong'o

Andrew Garfield

Zendaya

Will Smith

Judi Dench

Simu Liu

Nicole Kidman

Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

Wanda Sykes

Jake Gyllenhaal

Ariana DeBose

