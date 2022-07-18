The Most Depraved Show On Television Is Getting A University Spin-Off Series

Did the Season 3 finale of The Boys leave you wanting more? Amazon has got you covered!

Our streaming overlords are producing a spin-off series for the most depraved television series ever made, which will follow the only group of people scarier than adults: university students.

The show’s official Twitter account shared a clip which introduces us to the cast of terrifying young’uns, including the likes of Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo (both alumni of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Arnold) and hip-hop artist Derek Luh, among others.

Watch it here:

Gen V will be an ‘irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the text, competing for the best contracts in the best cities,’ according to the show’s synopsis.

“It’s part college show, part Hunger Games – with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

Sign us up!

Find out what Chase Crawford (a.k.a The Deep) had to say about THAT scene in The Boys Season 3:

Eric Kripke, the man responsible for subjecting us to The Boys (and fifteen seasons of Supernatural), has revealed the show will directly tie-in with the original series.

“There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand-off to the first season in [Gen V],” he told Deadline.

“Like, there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at [Gen V’s school] that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys.”

While an exact release date is TBC, Gen V will be streaming from some point in 2023, with Amazon expediting the series after The Boys’ continued success.

