The Most Annoying 'YOU' Character, As Voted By Over 25,000 People

We were so relieved to find out we weren’t alone in thinking some of the characters in Netflix’s YOU were straight-up insufferable!

A recent poll conducted by The Tab sought to discover which characters really grinded audience’s gears, and with over 25,000 votes, the proof is in the pudding.

Taking home the glorious title of ‘YOU’s Most Annoying Character’ is Season 3’s Sherry; the toxic social media influencer who just wouldn’t stop making things about herself.

While we feel she did a decent job of redeeming her character towards the end of the season, it wasn’t enough, and roughly 26% of the voters seemed to agree.

Following in second place is Joe’s first on-screen obsession, Beck.

Not to be rude, but we’re almost surprised she didn’t take the top spot.

While Sherry is admittedly very annoying, it feels intentional, whereas Beck just managed to do so much that resulted in so little.

All the talking about writing yet not actually writing, and complaining about Benji while keeping him around (well… for a while).

Don’t even get us started on her lack of blinds!

Twins Love and Forty managed to take out the third and forth positions, respectively.

This might be the first time we actually disagree with the results, as we found both Cary (Sherry’s partner) and Benji to be far more annoying, but maybe being in the background worked in their favour? We digress.

Take a peak at the rest of the results:

