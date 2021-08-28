The Moderna Vaccine Will Only Be Offered To Those Eligible For Pfizer In Australia

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will only be offered to those eligible for the Pfizer jab when it's rollout starts across the country from next month.

It will be offered to those of us between the ages of 18 and 59, with the possibility of kids from 12 upwards getting vaccinated if it's given approval by the TGA.

Most of the doses will mostly likely be available thorough pharmacies from late September.





Eligibility could be extended for those under 18 and the TGA are considering an application from Moderna.

We should have a decision in the next two weeks.

