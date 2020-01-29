The Millaa Millaa Falls Teahouse is up for sale... and we're calling the bank now for a loan.

If you've been looking for a sign... this could be it!

The Falls Teahouse is up for sale and we're running to the bank as we write this.

Built in the 1920's, it's been operating as a guesthouse and cafe and been a must do on anyone's list who head to the Tablelands.

Surrounded by farmland, a short drive/ walk to the Millaa Millaa falls circuit.. what more could you want!

The current owners took to Facebook to tell us what we're in for:

"You will meet people from all over the world and be welcomed into the local community. You will not require any experience to make a success of this business as all the processes and structures are already in place including experienced casual staff."

"If required any guidance or training can be provided as part of the settlement and handover period. A love of people, the beautiful wet tropics and all things food is all you need."

Sea change 2020- yes please.

Find our more information HERE.

