The Melbourne Night Noodle Markets Are Back & It’ll Be Jampacked With Delicious Food

Summer in Melbourne would not be the same without the Night Noodle Market on Birrarung Marr. With dinner, drinks and dessert at the ready, watching the sun gone down has never been better.

The line-up of food has been announced and we must say, it is pretty sweet (and savoury).

Mr Miyagi is one of the favourites who will be setting up shop with Saucy Noodz on the menu. It’s an inspired take on ramen and will include flavours like Juicy Pounded Pork, Mushroom Sesame Smash and even Fried Chicken ramen.

Drumplings will be making a splash, teaming up with Harvest Snaps to create the ‘Pumped Up Dumpling Burger, containing honey soy bacon and fried wonton skin.

Gelato Messina will be going with a full moon theme and Bao Brothers will be serving up three different types of bao burgers.

Other vendors to get excited about are Pinchy’s, Scoopy Milk Bar, Flying Noodles, Okonomiyaking and Poklo x Puffle.

Oh, and don’t forget to bring your dog. You can get professional photos done and your furry friend will also walk away with a special treat! All proceeds go to RSPCA Victoria, so you'll know you’ve done your bit.

Where: Birrarung Marr

When: 7-24 November

For more info and the full line-up, go here.

