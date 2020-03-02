The Melbourne Chilli Eating Championship Returns This Sunday

It's time to spice up your life as the Melbourne Chilli Eating Championship will be running for the fifth consecutive year.

Taking place this Sunday as 24 victims put their mouths on the line to be the ultimate chilli eating beast in this competition. There’s over $1500 in cash and prizes up for grabs, so if you think you can handle the heat, then why not give it a crack. It’s just $10 to enter the competition, but you’ve got to get in quick, with only 24 spots up for grabs and it’s first in, best dressed. For those just wanting to watch the competition, it’s free!

Even though you might not want to enter the competition you can still satisfy your spice tastebuds, with a chilli themed food and drink menu and a hot sauce market on offer.

It’s all taking place at The B.East, doors will be opening at 12, with heats taking place from 2, before the main event at around 5pm. If you need any more info about the Chilli Eating Championship, you can find the official event page here.