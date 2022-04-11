The Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez' Green Diamond Engagement Ring

We reported on the weekend about the HUGE news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got engaged for the second time

After rekindling their highly publicised relationship last year, the Hollywood power couple are taking another shot at tying the knot.

Lopez sparked rumours of an engagement when she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring last week, and has since confirmed the news of the year with her recent On The JLo newsletter.

In the video in her newsletter, J.Lo showed off her sparkler, which is believed to be an 8.5 carat natural green diamond! It's estimated to be worth a whopping $10 million!

Image: OnTheJLo.com Image: OnTheJLo.com

So, why green? Well, it turns out it's her lucky colour.

"I always say the colour green is my lucky colour....Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realised there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," she wrote.

When Affleck first proposed to Lopez back in 2002, he did so with a Harry Winston 6.1 carat pink diamond ring, which J.Lo said was "the most magnificent thing I've ever seen."

Well, MOVE OVER pink diamond! We think the green diamond has taken that place.

