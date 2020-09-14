The Masked Singer Winner Reveals Who Actually Was The Hardest Person To Lie To

Last night, the second series of The Masked Singer came to an end with The Bushranger taking home the champion title.

Warning: if you don’t want a spoiler, go back now!

It was Neighbours very own Bonnie Anderson. She opened up this morning to Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who talked about the whole experience from everything from who the hardest person to lie to was to her new music!

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.